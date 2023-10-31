INDIANAPOLIS — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Indiana’s own John Mellencamp has added another central Indiana show to his “Live and In Person” Tour.

He will perform at Ball State’s Emens Auditorium in Muncie on Mar. 22. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 3, through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for all US dates beginning

Tuesday, Oct. 31 until Thursday, Nov. 2, 10 p.m. through the the Citi Entertainment program.

In addition, Mellencamp made his presence known at the Jim Irsay’s Colts kickoff concert in September to kick off the season.