MUNCIE, Ind. — Two comedians known for their time on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” are continuing to make their way across Indiana with their 2023 stand-up tour.

According to a news release from Ball State University, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have scheduled a performance on their 2023 stand-up tour on Oct. 7 at Ball State University’s Emens Auditorium, located at 1800 W. Riverside Ave. in Muncie.

Tickets for the performance will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday through the auditorium’s box office, online through Ticketmaster or by phone at (765) 285-1539.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Comedian John Mulaney performs during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation)

According to previous reports, this comes after Mulaney and Davidson announced a Gary date on their tour for Oct. 6 at the Hard Rock Northern Indiana.

Mulaney is an Emmy Award-winning writer, actor and comedian who has released multiple stand-up specials and wrote for “Saturday Night Live”. According to the release, Mulaney has also appeared and written for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and recently appeared on FX’s “The Bear.”

According to the release, Davidson, who was on the cast of “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, created and wrote the show “Bupkis” on Peacock. Davidson has also released multiple stand-up specials and has appeared in films like “Trainwreck,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “The King of Staten Island,” a film he also co-wrote.

Officials said the event will be a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the auditorium. Officials said in the release these devices will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be able to be opened at the end of the event. Devices will be able to be accessed in designated phone use areas within the venue.

For more information, visit the auditorium’s website or call (765) 285-1539.