INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of the Jonas Brothers should mark their calendars for Aug. 22 as the group brings “The Tour” to Indianapolis.

The trio will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of its 35-date tour.

The ambitious stadium and arena tour will see the band play five albums every night. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12—which also happens to be the release date for the Jonas Brothers’ new album.

Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6, for the Verified Fan presale. Citi and Verizon customers will have additional presale opportunities on Wednesday, May 10, before tickets go on sale to general audiences at jonasbrothers.com.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas kick off their tour on Aug. 12 in New York. They’ll be on the road through October, with their last stop scheduled for Oct. 14 in Miami.