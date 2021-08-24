Jonas Brothers requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test at upcoming Ruoff concert

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for WCRF)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Jonas Brothers fans will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the band’s upcoming concert at Ruoff Music Center.

The group made the announcement, which applies to all its upcoming shows for summer and fall, on Monday night.

“As you can imagine, we are SO pumped to be back on the road for the #RememberThisTour and playing shows for you all again feels incredible! It’s really important that we all work to keep each other safe, so we have a tour update for you,” the Jonas Brothers wrote in a Facebook post.

The negative COVID-19 test must be within 72 hours of the scheduled event. The policy starts with the Aug. 27 show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It applies to their Sept. 9 show at Ruoff.

“We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hardworking crew, and the communities we’re visiting,” the group wrote.

Live Nation announced a policy earlier this month that all employees would be required to get vaccinated. Performers were initially left to decide if vaccines and negative tests would be mandatory at events.

However, the company said vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests would be required for concerts starting Oct. 4 for performers, employees and attendees.