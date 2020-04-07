Kick back, relax and get paid to watch Disney+ with this sweet gig

It’s been a trying few weeks—but getting paid to watch Disney movies could definitely lift your spirits!

Reviews.org is looking for people who want to make money while watching Disney+.

The reviews website will give 10 lucky applicants a $200 gift card along with a one-year subscription to Disney’s streaming service.

Here are the job requirements:

Relax.

Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours.

Fill out the winner’s survey.

Watch a Disney movie.

Spend your $200 on whatever you want.

Applicants must be 18 or older. To apply, send an email to giveaways@reviews.org and make sure to put the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line. Also include the name of your favorite Disney movie in your email.

The submission window closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 10. Winners will be randomly selected and notified via email on April 13.

Learn more here.