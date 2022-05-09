You’ll soon be able to shop Lady Gaga’s makeup line at select Sephora stores.

The “Stupid Love” singer said the makeup megastore will start carrying Haus Labs on June 9.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years, Sephora!” Gaga wrote on Instagram.

Gaga launched the vegan and cruelty-free Haus Labs line in 2019.

It was the third highest grossing makeup line in 2020 behind Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Kylee Jenner’s Kylee Cosmetics, according to Tribe Dynamics. Haus Labs reportedly made $141,764,661 in 2020.

According to Lady Gaga’s social media post, her makeup will be carried in more than 500 Sephora stores and be available online to Sephora.com shoppers in the U.S. and Canada. Global customers are able to purchase from Hauslabs.com when the company relaunches its website (also on June 9).

Haus Labs manufactures eyeshadow palettes, lip liners, lip glosses, eyeliners, shimmer powders, and highlighters, to name a few.