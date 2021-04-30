Lady Gaga’s dognappers arrested in Los Angeles: police

Singer/actress Lady Gaga attends the premiere of “A star is born” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on September 24, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The individuals who allegedly stole musician Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs and shot her dog walker have been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; Lafayette Whaley, 27; Harold White, 40; and Jennifer McBride, 50; are all facing charges related to the February 24 incident.

Jackson, White and Whaley are facing robbery and attempted murder charges, while White and McBride have been charged with accessory to attempted murder.

According to LAPD, Jackson, White and Whaley were directly involved in the robbery and shooting of the victim, and investigators do not believe they targeted the dogs due to their famous owner.

“Evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and [that] was the motivation for the robbery,” LAPD said in a press release.

McBride reportedly told LAPD she had found the dogs and responded to the reward inquiry in order to return them. She ultimately brought them into an LAPD station, where detectives determined she had a relationship with the father of suspect White.

LAPD said Jackson, White and Whaley are “all documented gang members from Los Angeles.”

Police responded to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, around 9:40 p.m. February 24 following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt. Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood Division.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured dog walker Ryan Fischer’s screams of, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

The doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with the dogs. The singer had been in Rome at the time filming a movie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.