Luke Bryan’s ‘Proud to Be Right Here’ tour comes to Ruoff in August

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country star Luke Bryan is hitting the road this summer, and he’s making a stop in Noblesville.

Bryan will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, August 20.

Tickets are available for presale right now through Bryan’s website and Livenation.

Fellow country singers Chris Stapleton and Thomas Rhett are scheduled to perform at Ruoff in September.

A number of shows that were canceled last year have already been re-scheduled for this summer.

That includes back to back performances from the Dave Matthews band, Jimmy Buffet, and Maroon 5.