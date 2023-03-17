INDIANAPOLIS — Madness is in the air with the first set of NCAA Championship Tournament games taking place Thursday and plenty more slated for the weekend.

You could always watch the games at home or at your favorite restaurant or bar, but if you want to celebrate the madness of March in a unique way… you could head downtown, to the Bottleworks District for the Bottleworks Bball Bash.

The fun began Thursday and runs daily through Sunday (March 19) where from noon to 9 p.m. you can catch the action at a free indoor/outdoor viewing party. Games will be streamed on two massive 20-foot LED screens on Carrolton Avenue where food and beverages will also be served.

The event is free, with more opportunities for fun both inside The Garage Food Hall itself and the nearby Coca-Cola Lounge with even more TVs showing all the action.

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 16 FDU Knights at 6:50 p.m. Friday, while the Indiana faithful will have to wait just a bit longer when the No. 4 Hoosiers take on the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes at 9:55 p.m.

If you’re hoping the opposition sends up lots of bricks, channel that energy at Brickworld Indianapolis this weekend.

Lego bricks that is… millions of them, over in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds! You can check out 50 impressive Lego displays ranging anywhere from Indiana Jones-themed assemblies to beach scenes. There’s also lots of interactive fun for the whole family.

General admission is $16, but there are discounts available for service members and first responders. Kids under 3 go free.