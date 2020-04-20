Mickey Mouse and friends can help your little one get to sleep with a special bedtime message

Walt Disney characters Mickey Mouse (R) and Minnie Mouse pose for photographs in front of the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon on September 25, 2014. The Disney characters, icons of the US entertainment industry, were making their debut in Myanmar, which has emerged from being a highly reclusive state. AFP PHOTO / Ye Aung THU (Photo credit should read Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images)

Parents, this one’s for you.

Can’t get your little one to sleep, especially being stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic? The Disney Bedtime Hotline is here to help.

Making its return from last year, fans — both the young and the young at heart — can hear a bedtime message from one of five Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

To hear a message, dial 1-877-7-MICKEY and select the character you want to hear from. The call will then transfer to the selected character, who will have a special good night message before the line hangs up.

Unfortunately, you only get one message per call, but you can always call back.

Available only in the United States, the hotline runs until the end of the month — that’s April 30 at midnight PT.