INDIANAPOLIS — After announcing his 2024 “The Show” world tour, pop star and former One Direction member Niall Horan has added six new dates to his tour, including a stop in Noblesville.

Niall Horan is set to perform at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 13.

Tickets will be available with local presales beginning on Friday, Oct. 13, ahead of the general on-sale on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. You can find tickets on his website.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences, including an invitation to the pre-show Niall Horan-themed lounge, specially designed VIP gift items and more.

Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the world multiple times as part of the iconic boyband One Direction. His full-length solo debut entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1, containing the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.”

Horan became a coach on the Voice in 2023.

The world tour will kick off on Feb. 20, 2024, in Belfast, UK.