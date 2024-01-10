INDIANAPOLIS — Over the next few months, Hoosiers will be able to celebrate the new year with a concert at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis.

According to a news release from the venue, certain shows at the venues within the Old National Centre will offer $20.24 tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The following shows will participate in the offer:

Mania – ABBA Tribute – Jan. 19

Leela James – Jan. 20

“All You Need Is Love” – All Star Celebration of The Beatles – Jan. 24

Magic City Hippies – Jan. 25

A Flock of Seagulls – Jan. 26

Radio Flower – Feb. 2

Extreme + Living Colour – Feb. 7

Haken – Feb. 22

Blackberry Smoke – Feb. 22

Margaret Cho – Feb. 23

PAW Patrol Live! – Feb. 24-25 (four shows)

Michael W. Smith – March 1

Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox – March 7

Beartooth – March 12

Herbie Hancock – March 22

Josh Turner – March 23

Ledisi – March 28

The Wood Brothers – April 5

Wayne Newton – April 19

William H. Macy – April 25

Al Di Meola – April 30

Hauser – June 11

Taking Back Sunday – June 19

According to the release, this offer will be valid from 10 a.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15. The offer will be only while supplies for each show last and is online only. For more information, and a full list of shows, click here.