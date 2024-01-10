INDIANAPOLIS — Over the next few months, Hoosiers will be able to celebrate the new year with a concert at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis.

According to a news release from the venue, certain shows at the venues within the Old National Centre will offer $20.24 tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The following shows will participate in the offer:

  • Mania – ABBA Tribute – Jan. 19
  • Leela James – Jan. 20
  • “All You Need Is Love” – All Star Celebration of The Beatles – Jan. 24
  • Magic City Hippies – Jan. 25
  • A Flock of Seagulls – Jan. 26
  • Radio Flower – Feb. 2
  • Extreme + Living Colour – Feb. 7
  • Haken – Feb. 22
  • Blackberry Smoke – Feb. 22
  • Margaret Cho – Feb. 23
  • PAW Patrol Live! – Feb. 24-25 (four shows)
  • Michael W. Smith – March 1
  • Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox – March 7
  • Beartooth – March 12
  • Herbie Hancock – March 22
  • Josh Turner – March 23
  • Ledisi – March 28
  • The Wood Brothers – April 5
  • Wayne Newton – April 19
  • William H. Macy – April 25
  • Al Di Meola – April 30
  • Hauser – June 11
  • Taking Back Sunday – June 19

According to the release, this offer will be valid from 10 a.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15. The offer will be only while supplies for each show last and is online only. For more information, and a full list of shows, click here.