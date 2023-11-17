(NEXSTAR/KLAS) – OpenTable, the online restaurant reservation service, has released its annual list of the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the country — and two of Indiana’s own made the cut.

The list, published at OpenTable’s official site, is based on user-generated reviews and overall popularity on OpenTable’s platform. Specifically, OpenTable’s data included restaurant ratings, search activity, the percentage of diners making reservations in advance, and “over 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews,” among other data, according to the site.

In total, OpenTable’s 2023 list includes restaurants in 26 states along with one each D.C. and Puerto Rico — with California and Florida having the most of any state (14 and 7, respectively). But Indiana didn’t do poorly either, earning two spots in the top 100.

9th Street Bistro

9th Street Bistro, just north of Indianapolis in Noblesville, offers “globally-inspired bistro fare,” according to the restaurant’s website. The menu changes every few months, but current offerings showcase an eclectic assortment of dishes, including homemade burrata, crispy pork belly and lamb ragu Bolognese.

Our Table

Our Table, in Bargersville, prides itself on its flatbreads, steaks, and seafood “flown in daily,” according to the restaurant’s website. Many of OpenTable’s reviewers also gave high marks to the wedge salad, shrimp cocktail and warm apple pie.

In addition to OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurant list, the site’s analysts noted a number of interesting trends among diners in 2023, including: a 4% increase in solo dining of 2022: increased interest in dining out on Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day; and more diners opting for West African, African and Lebanese cuisine than in past years. Data from restaurant reviews also indicated a rise in popularity for mocktails and speakeasies, according to OpenTable.

The complete list, along with links to each restaurant’s OpenTable page, can be found on the platform’s official site.