INDIANAPOLIS — ACM Award Winning and Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Parker McCollum announced his “Burn it Down” tour will include two stops in the Indianapolis area in 2024.

McCollum will first make an appearance in West Lafayette on Feb. 3 at the Elliot Hall of Music. A few months later, McCollum will be set to perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indy on June 28.

In addition, joining McCollum on select dates throughout the tour will be special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman.

Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Oct 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum’s latest release album, “Never Enough” (released on May 12th via MCA Nashville), which includes his RIAA-certified Platinum hit, “Handle On You,” and his explosive current radio single, “Burn It Down.” Most recently, he was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.