INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is just giving P!NK a reason to come back and perform.

Just a few weeks after performing at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Grammy Award-winning artist P!NK announced an October Indianapolis date during her 2024 Summer Carnival tour.

According to a news release from Live Nation, P!NK will perform on Oct. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Ave. Tickets for this show will be available at 10 a.m. on Monday and presale tickets will go on sale starting on Thursday. For more details on ticket sales, click here.

This comes after P!NK’s 2023 concert tour that sold more than 3 million tickets and grossed more than $350 million around the world, according to the release.

The release said fans can expect to see a high-energy set, including her hits like “So What,” “Just Give Me A Reason,” “Raise Your Glass” and “Get The Party Started.” The tour will also feature aerial acrobatics, “vibrant” costume changes and dance routines.

During her 2024 Indianapolis date, P!NK will be joined by Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, as chart-topping Irish rock band The Script.