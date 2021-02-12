Rebecca Black releases new freaky ‘Friday’ remix for song’s 10th anniversary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Rebecca Black kicks off the Holiday Season with Kohl’s at their “New Gifts At Every Turn” pop-up on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohls )

10 years after going viral with “Friday,” Rebecca Black has released a new electronic remix of her 2011 hit.

Black was only 13 when the original “Friday” came out and catapulted her into pop culture as she became the subject of countless memes and the video eventually racked up to 149 million views on YouTube.

Rolling Stone calls the remix about as different you get from the 2011 original with Black’s vocals “pitch-shifted into oblivion.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the memorable yet odd lyrics like “Fun, fun, think about fun

You know what it is” as well as “Tomorrow is Saturday And Sunday comes afterwards.”

The “Friday” remix is accompanied with a new music video where the now 23-year-old Black has a much more adult look in a vinyl bodysuit, fishnet stockings and platform boots.

Rebecca Black’s “Friday” remix

Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3 also appear on the track.

The “Friday” remix is actually Black’s second release of 2021. She released the LGBTQ-friendly song “Girlfriend” earlier this year.