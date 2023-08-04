INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair ends in two weeks, and guests still have a chance to catch some good deals and save money.

At a minimum, a day at the fair will cost you $24. That’s $14 for general admission and $10 for parking. Kids under 5 are still free. But once you get inside the gates, you can start to save big, depending on what deals you take advantage of.

You can purchase tickets on the Indiana State Fair’s website.

Here are some of the remaining discounts and deals that are available at the State Fair:

$3 Thursdays (Aug. 10 and 17): $3 admission, $3 Midway Rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.

Art & Nature Day, Wednesday, Aug. 9: Check the IndyStar on Monday, Aug. 7, for a free ticket, redeemable at the gates only on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

AAA Day, Wednesday, Aug. 16: AAA cardholders receive free admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate—one valid card per person.

Military & First Responders’ Day, presented by Peterman Brothers, Friday, Aug. 18: First responders, current and former Military, and their families receive free admission with valid ID presented at the gate.

Attendees can see a list of performers for free at the Hoosier Lottery free stage. Seating is first come, first serve, and guests can bring their folding chairs. See the remaining here.

The Indiana State Fair runs until Sunday, Aug. 20