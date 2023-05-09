INDIANAPOLIS — Iconic Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will be performing at the Old National Centre in downtown Indy this fall where he’ll get by with little help from his All-Starr friends.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band is a rock supergroup formed in 1989 with rotating members who join the former member of the Fab Four on tours throughout the world. The All-Starr Band line-up coming to Indy features Steve Lukather from Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

The Indianapolis show is set for Sept. 29 at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Live Nation via Ticketmaster outlets and at the Old National Centre box office day of show.

Starr, 82, has been touring for more than 60 years and released his own string of hits after the Beatles break-up in 1970. Ringo’s solo album “Ringo” contained U.S. hit songs “Photograph” and “You’re Sixteen.”

Over the decades dozens of stars have joined Ringo as part of his All-Starr Band showcases including guest spots from Bruce Springsteen, Steven Tyler, Slash, Stevie Nicks, Pete Townshend, and Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

For more information, visit www.RingoStarr.com.