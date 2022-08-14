Rogue One is returning to a galaxy near you.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is coming back to the big screen this month. The 2016 entry in the Star Wars series grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

The re-release is set for select IMAX theaters.

The reason behind the comeback?

Disney and Lucasfilm are drumming up interest in the upcoming Andor TV show, which is set to premiere Sept. 21 on Disney+. The show’s main character, Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, first appeared in Rogue One.

The re-release will feature an exclusive look at the upcoming show.

The Rogue One re-release is scheduled for Aug. 26, according to Fandango. Specific theaters haven’t yet been announced on Fandango’s website. A check of AMC Theatres also showed an Aug. 26 re-release for the movie, although no showtimes or locations were available.

Here’s Rogue One’s synopsis from the Fandango website:

Experience Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in select IMAX theatres. Plus, get an exclusive look at the new Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor! In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Can’t wait to see it again on the (really) big screen? Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is available to stream for Disney+ subscribers. A digital copy can also be rented or purchased from several digital outlets.