COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The cult classic “Shrek” will soon grace movie screens across the country once more.

In a Facebook post, Universal Pictures announced that Flashback Cinema locations will show the grumpy, albeit relatable, ogre’s story on March 13 and March 16.

This includes the Emagine Hamilton 16 in Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center.

Known for its focus on classic movies, Flashback Cinema airs different classic films each week on Sundays and Wednesdays.

“Shrek” won several awards upon its release including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Animated Feature, Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie, and several more.

Over the years, “Shrek” has gained cult classic status and internet fame; so much so, that the Library of Congress chose to induct the film into its National Film Registry back in 2020.

Even by DreamWorks standards, the charm and magic of “Shrek” seemed extraordinary upon its initial release almost 20 years ago — and its power has yet to diminish in the intervening years. With this story of a green-skinned, solitude-loving ogre, Shrek, who embarks on a noble quest, alongside his new friend, a lovable donkey, the film manages to be both a send-up of fairy tale tropes and an affectionate tribute to them. Entertaining and emotionally impactful at levels to be appreciated by both children and their adults, “Shrek” was a mega-hit upon its release and has been followed by three equally enchanting sequels, a TV holiday special and a Broadway adaption. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz lead the strong voice cast. Library of Congress

Where can you watch our onion-like friend? Visit Flashback Cinema’s website to view locations near you.