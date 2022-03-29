Sony is making some significant changes to is PlayStation Plus online service, adding a pair of new subscription tiers that will give gamers access to cloud-streaming titles and downloadable games.

It’s a move largely seen as a response to Microsoft’s popular Game Pass subscription service.

Starting in June, Sony will offer three tiers of PlayStation Plus: Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential will effectively be the current PlayStation Plus service, with two monthly downloadable games, cloud storage and access to online multiplayer. It’ll stay at $59.99 a year—the current price for the service.

PlayStation Plus Extra ($99.99 per year) and Premium ($119.99 per year) will offer additional benefits, including access to blockbuster titles like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Mortal Kombat 11.

Premium subscribers will be able to access original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP games. Sony will not, however, offer day-one access to new titles, a key feature of Microsoft’s Game Pass that usually applies to first-party titles.

The revamped PlayStation Plus will supplant PlayStation Now, a cloud-based streaming collection of older titles. PS Now subscribers will move to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees, the company said.

Here’s how the different tiers break down:

PlayStation Plus Essential

$9.99 monthly, $24.99 quarterly or $59.99 yearly

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

PlayStation Plus Extra

$14.99 monthly, $39.99 quarterly or $99.99 yearly Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from the PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

PlayStation Plus Premium

$17.99 monthly, $49.99 quarterly or $119.99 yearly

Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Sony said the “massive launch effort” will be phased in regionally. It will launch first in several Asian markets followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world. The company aims to have the service live in most markets by the end of the first half of 2022.