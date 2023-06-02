INDIANAPOLIS — The first weekend of June is here, and fun is in the air!

As far as this weekend’s activities are concerned, it’s all about a celebration of tried and true vs. brand-spanking new.

A first-of-its-kind festival in Greenwood celebrates the perfect summer fruit – strawberries! The berries will be the stars of the show during the first-ever Strawberry Festival and Handmade Market in Old Town Greenwood.

Saturday, June 3, bring your appetite and head to Madison Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a street fair featuring 50 craft vendors and three food trucks.

Once you’ve had your fill, and given your stomach 24 hours to chill, get ready to trade in those rubber tires from last weekend for rubber duckies because we’re firing up those engines (or feathers) for the annual Broad Ripple Duck Race.

Sunday, June 4, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., head to the Rainbow Bridge in Broad Ripple, (6340 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220) for this summer tradition.

About 3,000 rubber ducks will cruise down the canal towards the finish line near College Avenue. If you’d like to have a quacker in the quest, you can buy a webbed-footed warrior of your own for $6 or six for $30.

Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place duckies. The event is all about enriching the local community through the groups involved as all prizes will go towards area businesses.