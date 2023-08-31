INDIANAPOLIS — As Taylor Swift prepares herself to perform in front of thousands of fans in sold-out stadiums internationally, “The Eras Tour” is set to premiere in movie theaters.

“Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” concert film will debut in theaters on Friday, Oct. 13, with showings at AMC Theatres, Regal Theatres, and Cinemark.

According to Associated Press, prices will be higher than usual movie tickets. An adult ticket will cost $19.89; a reference to her soon-to-be-released album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”; child and senior tickets are priced at $13.13 – her favorite number.

The total runtime of the show is 2 hours and 45 minutes. Fans can expect at least four showtimes per day in the United States from Thursdays to Sundays.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on her social media. “Starting Oct. 13, you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!

Indiana AMC locations that will be showing the movie include: AMC Traders Point 12, AMC Indianapolis 17, AMC Castleton Square 14, AMC Washington Square 12, AMC Perry Crossing 18, AMC Schererville 16, AMC CLASSIC Crawfordsville 8, AMC CLASSIC Marion 12, and AMC CLASSIC Kokomo 12.

There are only two Regal locations in the Indianapolis area that are also premiering the movie, Regal UA Galaxy and Regal UA Circle Centre.

Tickets are on sale now, and fans can purchase them at their local AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters or here.

As of 11:30 a.m., FOX59/CBS4 tried to purchase tickets to get an estimated wait time. The average estimate of time to be placed on the waiting list was six minutes.