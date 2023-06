INDIANAPOLIS — The 1975 have announced their next tour, “Still at Their Very Best,” and will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November.

The rock group led by Matt Healy will take the stage on Nov. 2 with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

A special fan presale will start at 10 a.m. on June 21, which fans can sign up for now.

The 1975 will kick off their tour in North America on Aug. 3 in Chicago after coming from overseas.