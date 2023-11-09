CARMEL, Ind. — The Ice at Carter Green is opening the rink next weekend as guests get into the holiday spirit.

The rink will open starting Saturday, Nov. 18. Guests can purchase their tickets before your time on the ice. While a limited number of tickets are available onsite, popular days sell out.

Except for special sessions, here are the regular skating hours:

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 – 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Closed most Mondays and Tuesdays for private rentals.

Skate sessions last 90 minutes unless noted on the skate session calendar. The cost per session on all days is $10 for adults and youth 11 and older and $8 for children 10 and younger. You can bring your skates, or you can rent skates for $4 per person.

After the Christkindlmarkt, skating continues into January and February, with extended holiday hours and special events such as the Festival of Ice, Carmel Winter Games, and Sensory Skate Days. In addition, this year, a special Leap Year Birthday celebration on Feb. 29, closing out the skating season.