Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift fans are just two days away from their chance to buy presale tickets to her November 2024 show in Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, fans who registered learned their fate on whether they could buy presale tickets or be on the waiting list. Fans who received an email stating they have been selected to receive a code will earn their spot in line to get a chance to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster on Friday

Swift will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov 1-3, 2024.

The codes are expected to be released in a text message Thursday. Verified fans will be assigned a purchase time, and Ticketmaster will let potential buyers into the virtual waiting room 30 minutes prior.

Those codes will be necessary when presale tickets go on sale for the Indianapolis shows. Thousands of people are expected to try to get their hands on tickets for the concerts.

Here’s what people need to know:

When do presale tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets will go on sale for the Indianapolis shows starting on Friday. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue for this verified fan onsale. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Waiting room:

The waiting room will open 30 minutes before the designated verified fan sale window begins. When the sale starts, fans in the waiting room are assigned a spot in line. Once they reach the end of the queue, they will have an opportunity to shop for tickets. Stay on the page and don’t refresh, or they may lose their spot in line.

Individuals are required to use the same Ticketmaster account that they registered with to join the waiting room.

How many tickets can people buy?

Individuals can purchase up to four tickets for the one show indicated in the text they received.

Be prepared:

For those who have been selected for the sale, Ticketmaster recommends that they prepare by signing into their account before the sale to ensure their billing information is current. This will help speed up the checkout process after they have selected the tickets they want to buy.

What happens if the presale tickets sell out?

The only way to get Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” Tour tickets this week is through the Ticketmaster verified fan onsale. Fans can be on the lookout for information on future opportunities, including a future general sale that is expected to occur through TicketMaster at a later date. That date has not been announced as of this story’s publication.

For more ticket information, visit Ticketmaster’s Frequently Asked Questions page here.