INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready to rock out again with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra this Christmas season.

TSO announced Monday that they would once again go on their yearly tour – ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ and make its stop in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to perform some of their greatest Christmas rock hits.

The band will perform two shows in one night on Dec. 26 from 3 and 7 p.m.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be found on Ticketmaster. Fans can access pre-sale opportunities by signing up for the Gainbridge Fieldhouse newsletter by Sept 14.

The 62-cities tour will kick off on Nov. 15 in Green Bay and run through Dec. 30.