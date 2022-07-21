INDIANAPOLIS — North Mass Boulder, a multi-use gym in Indianapolis known for their rock climbing facility, was recently inspired to recreate a viral one-shot drone video of their space when they saw “Right up Our Alley”, which went viral.

The staff took things a bit further and decided to complete the one-shot drone footage with no editing whatsoever.

The video takes viewers through their entire facility, highlighting each space used including the rock walls, training center, restaurant, yoga room, outside area, and more.

North Mass opened a year ago and now has 3,000 members. You can find more information about the gym on their website northmassboulder.com

A look into the facility: