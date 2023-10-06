INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is finally in the air and if you’re looking to stray from the apple orchard or pumpkin patch this weekend, there’s no need to be bored as a gourd with plenty of fun in store.

If you have plans in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning, then prepare yourself for a pink party as the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk steps into the city.

The walk helps raise critical funding for research in the fight to end breast cancer. Not only that, but your fundraising dollars help care for and support those afflicted, granting access to screening, treatment and more to patients.

Event registration begins at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 10:30 at Military Park within White River State Park; the walk will start immediately after that.

There will be no t-shirt pick up the day of the event; they have already been mailed.

Staying downtown, be sure to bring the energy because Saturday evening WWE Fastlane takes over Gainbridge Fieldhouse for some high flying, heavy hitting action!

Now before we get to the wrestling, your favorite WWE stars will meet you at the pop-up shop located inside the Circle Center Mall on the second floor:

Friday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, of course, is the main event, and it all starts at 8 p.m. You can still find tickets online. Crowd favorite John Cena will take part in a tag team match before the World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

This is the first Fastlane event since 2021 and the first premium, live event from WWE hosted in Indianapolis since 2016. You can also watch the event on Peacock and WWE social platforms including YouTube and Facebook.