EPD: Two people arrested after cockroaches found in baby’s bassinet

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested two people for child neglect on Wednesday after they say cockroaches were found in a baby’s bassinet.

Officers say they went to a home in the 5600 block of Washington Avenue to serve a warrant. Police say they found mold on the ceiling and no clean surface anywhere in the kitchen.

Officers say the rooms were packed with clutter and a newborn was in a pack-n-play with an adult-sized comforter filled with cockroaches. Officers say it appeared a toddler in the home had not eaten in some time.

Police arrested Kevin Bengyel, 42, and Caitlin Dunigan, 21, and transported them to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Facility. The two children were removed from the home by DCS.