CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Eric Montross, an Indiana prep hoops star who played under legendary head coach Dean Smith at North Carolina before an eight-year NBA career, has died.

The University of North Carolina, citing Montross’ family, said he passed away Sunday while surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. He was 52 years old.

Montross was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023.

Montross was a McDonald’s All-American who played at Lawrence North High School. The seven-footer led Lawrence North to a state basketball championship and committed to UNC.

Photo via Lawrence Township Schools

North Carolina coach Dean Smith has a word with his center Eric Montross after Montross as poked in the eye during Sunday’s NCAA East Regional Championship game against Cincinnati on March 28, 1993. The Tarheels advanced to the Final Four with their 75-68 win. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Eric Montross #00, Center for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels during the NCAA Atlantic Coast Conference college basketball game against the University of Maryland Terrapins on 1st March 1992 at the Cole Field House in College Park, Maryland, United States. The Maryland Terrapins won the game 82 – 80. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Allsport/Getty Images)

30 Mar 1995: Center Eric Montross of the Boston Celetics waits at the free-throw line during the Celtics 100-82 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinios. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT

Former North Carolina basketball player Eric Montross, right, speaks with another attendee following a private church service for former North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015. Smith died Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Chancellor Carol Folt, former walk-on Billy Bell, Erskine Bowles, former player Eric Montross, coach Roy Williams and former player Antawn Jamison participate in a memorial service for former North Carolina Tar Heels basketball coach Dean Smith at the Dean Smith Center on February 22, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

At North Carolina, he played under the legendary Dean Smith, helping lead the Tar Heels to an NCAA title in 1993 over Michigan.

The Boston Celtics made Montross the ninth overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. After two seasons with the Celtics, Boston traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. Montross also had stints with the Nets, 76ers, Pistons and Raptors before retiring from basketball.

He served as lead analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons and worked for the Rams Club, UNC’s athletic booster club. Montross was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Carolina Athletics released a statement about his passing:

“Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill. “He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life. “We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable.”

Lawrence Township Schools also released a statement:

“The MSD of Lawrence Township is saddened to learn of the passing of basketball great, Eric Montross. He was a great Wildcat, a good person, and a champion for the sport he loved. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”