Nurse Samantha Fenton tends to a COVID patient in the Eskenazi Hospital critical care unit. (Credit: WXIN)

INDIANAPOLIS — In a letter to just more than 100 physicians, Eskenazi Medical Group announced it will immediately remove non-compete clauses from employee contracts.

The move is less than two weeks ahead of new Indiana legislation banning non-compete clauses for primary physicians. That law goes into effect on July 1.

Kenneth Dau-Schmidt, a professor of labor law at the IU Maurer School of Law, said this should lead to physicians making more money.

”The best estimates are if we did not enforce non-competes wages across the country, wages on average would be about 4% higher,” Dau-Schmidt said.

Dau-Schmidt said getting rid of non-competes for doctors altogether would increase pay, give more choice in their careers and help patients stay with their physicians.

”I think it will have more effect on patient choice,” Dau-Schmidt said. “They are going to be able to choose the doctor they go with even if that doctor changes where they work.”

For Eskenazi, Dau-Schmidt believes this will give them a leg up in recruiting since it is the first Indianapolis hospital to get rid of non-competes.

”Doctors will want to go work for Eskenazi because they won’t have one of these non-competes put on them,” he said.

New legislation set to take effect July 1 will ban non-compete clauses for primary care doctors in Indiana.

Brian Tabor with the Indiana Hospital Association worries about the negative impacts of doctors not having non-compete clauses.

”There is a lot more risk to now go out and try to recruit and bring an individual into the community because we don’t know how long that individual will stay,” Tabor said.

Tabor said rural hospitals are already experiencing generational challenges when it comes to hiring physicians.

”The recruitment of one individual at a small facility can really dictate the future of that institution and their ability to offer certain services,” Tabor said.

Both Tabor and Dau-Schmidt see a decrease in non-competes leading to an increase in bidding wars over physicians. Tabor said rural hospitals often come out on the wrong end.

“That could lead to a bidding war or just, quite frankly, make some hospitals and providers really question whether or not they can still provide certain services,” Tabor said.

As far as the impact on patient costs – Tabor and Dau-Schmidt both don’t see a major impact.

We reached out to other major central Indiana hospitals to get their thoughts on ending non-competes.

“IU Health will comply with the new version of the law,” said Brian Kremer, IU Health Physicians’ chief operating officer, said. “We will continue to evaluate this topic and its impact on IU Health’s ability to make Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest states.”

A spokesperson for Community Health Network said non-compete clauses have been a topic of discussion even before the legislation and something Community continues to explore.

Johnson Health Memorial CEO Dr. David Dunkle said they will abide by the new law but no other changes to their policies are planned at this time.