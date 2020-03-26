Essential workers continue services to keep drivers on the road, pets healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - While we are all working to stay in our homes as much as possible to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, there are essential services that must continue to keep us and our loved ones safe, including our pets.

Auto mechanics are one of the many essential workers returning to their businesses. Pete's Service Center made changes to their options for customers, like offering vehicle pick-up and delivery from their homes.

"If you don't change, you die," Eric Grabovsky, co-owner, said. "So, we saw a little bit of dip in business so we changed a couple of things and now we are moving faster; busier than ever."

Grabovsky said they have enough business, they are hoping to hire people. To keep their staff and their customers safe, they are taking extra precautions to clean the vehicles before and after the job.

"Before we get any vehicle to our shop, we wipe them off with sanitizers," Grabovsky explained. "When we're done with the repairing the vehicles, we sanitize the car again."

Veterinarians are also among the essential employees. Instead of asking clients and their pets to come into their office, many clinics are offering curbside appointments, drop-offs and communicating through technology.

Dr. Renae Swiatkowski is an associate veterinarian at Hermann Veterinary Clinic in Noblesville. She said they are still visiting pet patients via their mobile office as well as working with clients via text.

"They can text us pictures, they can text us information, they can text us updates," Swiatkowski explained. "They text our main clinic number and we can communicate right back through text message."

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets continues its 24/7 emergency care in Indianapolis. As they follow all recommended CDC health guidelines, they are there to answer any questions a pet owner may have.

"If an owner thinks that their pet is experiencing an urgent, emergency problem, they should go to an emergency hospital," Dr. Ashley Wiese, Regional Medical Director, said.

Dr. Swiatkowski said the veterinarians in her office are constantly following the latest updates on COVID-19 and its spread. At this time, it is unclear whether the virus can impact animals.

So, they are asking people who test positive for the virus to stay away from their pets, at least until more is known about the spread of it.