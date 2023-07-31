(WXIN) — Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old actor known for playing Fezco on HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died at his family’s home in Oakland, his family and multiple Hollywood news sources confirm.

In a statement sent to TMZ, the first outlet to report the death, Cloud’s family confirmed his passing.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

A rising star in Hollywood, Cloud was likely best known for portraying Fezco, or Fez, on the teen drama series “Euphoria”. He had just celebrated his 25th birthday two weeks prior on July 10.

Cloud’s family, TMZ reports, has not provided any information regarding the actor’s exact cause of death.

