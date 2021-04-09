Evansville district to pay $1,000 to each school employee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Employees in Indiana’s third-largest school district are getting $1,000 bonuses.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. said federal aid and cost savings are making the payments possible for 3,100 people who have been employed since Nov. 13, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

“Quite simply, without your work and commitment, of all of our employees, we would not have been able to safely reopen our doors and keep them open, especially during a year when so many children in the United States have had no opportunity to experience in-person learning,” Superintendent David Smith said.

The money will be paid at the end of May.

“The EVSC Board of School Trustees and I firmly believe this expense is worth every penny,” Smith said.