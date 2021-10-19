Evansville tattoo artist provides creative opportunity in breast cancer survivors’ healing process

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Addison Edge runs her business out of the Beauty Room in Evansville. Part of what she does now is help in a breast cancer survivor’s healing process. Survivors can come to Edge after their reconstructive surgeries for nipple and areola tattooing.

It’s something Brenda Belangee decided to do earlier this summer. She said her fight with breast cancer began in 2015. A process in the making over the years, but she finally ended up in Edge’s salon chair getting work done after her reconstruction.

“It was not embarrassing, and so comfortable like I can’t tell you. Great vibes here,” Belangee said.

“Really I don’t know a lot of things but I can listen and I can show people that I actually truly care about them. I think that goes a long way,” Edge said.

Edge said it’s a creative way to help heal.

“I mean it’s definitely not fixing anything but I feel like it kind of tricks your brain when you look in the mirror, you don’t immediately see something that was taken,” Edge said.

Belangee said the work has made her feel better.

“When you look at yourself now you feel more complete,” Belangee said.