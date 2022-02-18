INDIANAPOLIS — Starting next week there are some big changes coming to how Indiana deals with COVID-19 at schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals.

That move has raised some questions about when the pandemic will be officially over.

Medical experts said we’re getting close to entering the endemic phase of COVID-19 where the virus becomes an everyday part of life.

With several entities doing away with COVID-19 guidelines, experts say life is likely to be closer to normal than it has been since this all began. With plunging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — some health experts say now is the right time to loosen up on restrictions.

“I definitely think it’s, it’s a safer time now than it’s ever been before,” Dr. Ram Yeleti said.

Dr. Yeleti at Community Health Network said people know what they need to do to stay safe and it’s up to everyone to make their individual choices.

“If you’re vaccinated and if you’re a low risk, it is actually reasonable to, to go around, maybe not wear masks as strictly,” Dr. Yeleti said. “I think those schools can relax things. I don’t think we need to worry about contact tracing.”

Despite the loosening of restrictions, experts say that if you’re unvaccinated or immunocompromised you should still be cautious.

“It’s not as if we have cured COVID-19,” Shandy Dearth at the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health said. “We definitely have more tools now to find it but it’s not a given that someone will have COVID-19 and will survive.”

Dearth said people should be able to loosen up on their fear of the virus and maybe do things they’ve been putting off — like traveling.

“We’ve been educated about what’s a good thing to do and what’s not a good thing to do and you can look at your family situation,” Dearth said.

Even though things are looking good, experts say people should be cautiously optimistic.

If variants of concern do emerge, changes may need to be made, but for now life can move towards our new normal.

“I think for the most Hoosiers, I think it’s reasonable to kind of ease things down. will this be permanent if it’s too early to say, but is it okay at this point? I think it’s okay at this point,” Dr. Yeleti said.

Both the experts believe the virus will become officially endemic by later this year or early next year.

Along with that though, they say people should be prepared for future vaccinations — similar to needing a yearly flu shot.