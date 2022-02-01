Explore the Hoosier Pie Trail From Pie Day-to-Pi Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Be a Pie-oneer and blaze the Hoosier Pie Trail™ from ‘Pie Day-to-Pi Day’ with the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport!

Visit Indiana and the Indiana Foodways Alliance are teaming up to tempt your tastebuds with the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport. From Jan. 23 (National Pie Day) through February (National Pie Month) to Mar. 14 (Pi Day), anyone who checks in at two restaurants on the Hoosier Pie Trail will earn a custom “Pie-oneer” T-shirt from Mrs. Wick’s Pie. Once you earn your t-shirt, you will be entered to win free pie for a year (one per month) from Mrs. Wick’s Pie, as well as a VIP tour of their Winchester factory.

For more information on the Hoosier Pie Trail, visit this website here. To learn more about all the different food trail options, go to visitindiana.com.