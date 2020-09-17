Explosions reported after multiple semi trucks catch fire on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Multiple semi trucks caught fire on the south side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department has several units on the scene.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Harding Court around 3:30 a.m. That’s just off the I-465 and Harding Street exit.

Crews on the scene reported hearing several explosions in the vicinity. Police said it happened at M&K trucking company.

By 5 a.m., most of the fire was contained. A few trucks were still smoking. Officers at the scene reported seeing 10 or 11 trucks on fire, including semi trucks and dump trucks.