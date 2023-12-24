INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is winding down, but that doesn’t mean all of Indianapolis’ festive displays are closing for the year.

Here’s a list of holiday lights displays that will remain open after Dec. 25:

Christmas Nights of Lights

Christmas Nights of Lights opened for the season at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Nov. 10. The display will remain open to the public until Dec. 31.

The display is open from 6 p.m. to p.m. daily, and the event costs $30 per car.

Newfields Winterlights

Winterlights opened at Newfields on Nov. 18. The last day the display will be open is Jan. 7.

From Jan. 2-7, tickets will be $24 for adults, $15 for children and $22 for seniors. From Dec. 25-28, tickets will be $34, $25 and $32 for adults, kids and seniors, respectively. Tickets will cost $29, $20 and $27 for adults, children and seniors, respectively, from Dec. 29-31.

The Winterlights display will be illuminated from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo’s “Christmas at the Zoo” event kicked off on Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 30.

The zoo will be open for the event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The zoo is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Indianapolis Zoo will be closed on Christmas Eve and Day.

Circle of Lights

Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis has been illuminated nightly since Nov. 24. The display at Monument Circle will remain in place until Jan. 12.