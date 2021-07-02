Extra patrols out on the water for Fourth of July boaters

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Conservation Officers will be on high alert this Fourth of July for violations of boating-under-the-influence laws.

“We’re expecting really good weather for this weekend so we’re expecting to have hundreds and hundreds of boats out here,” said Lieutenant Mike Janes, Fishers Police. “We want everyone to have fun and be enjoyable out here. At the same time, we can’t stress the message of safety enough.”

He says the most important thing is having life preservers on board and always have a designated boat operator.

DNR Captain Jet Quillen says ‘Operation Dry Water’ will be in effect this weekend to ensure boaters follow the rules of the water.

“Our big thing this weekend is we know everyone will be out wanting to have fun, we want people to do it responsibly and drink responsibly,” Captain Quillen said.

He says alcohol rules are the same on the water as they are on land.

“It’s the same as driving your car down the street,” Captain Quillen said. “The legal limit is point 0.8. The only difference is you can have open containers in boats.”

Following the rules can avoid a fine or something worse.

“We’re not the fun police,” Captain Quillen said. “We want people to enjoy themselves, to get away from the grind and enjoy families, the waterways and what Indiana has to offer but we need everybody to do it responsibly. We don’t want these fun weekends to turn into a tragedy for a family.”