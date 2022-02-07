Face A Face Collective partners with the Indy Art Council for Black History Month events

INDIANAPOLIS — February marks Black History Month! For 25 years in Indianapolis, the Arts & Soul music and art festival has kicked off Black History Month in Indianapolis but due to COVID concerns, the festival has been postponed until June. But, February is still packed with remembrances and celebrations of Black arts & culture. The Indy Arts Council partnered with Face A Face Collective to curate a Black History Month guide featuring more than 20 events: film screenings, book discussions, community conversations, music, visual art, poetry, theater, and more. Ariana Beedie and Jazmine Kempin, co-founders of Face A Face, join the show with a breakdown of events.

The events they’ll focus on include:

Ikxenna World, a visual art exhibition at the IUPUI Cultural Arts Gallery – Feb. 13-28

Art & Vinyl exhibition presented by Snuggy Bear at Big Car’s Listen Here – through March 20

Leon Jett Memorial Lecture: Zaron Burnett III at the Eiteljorg (about Black Cowboys) on Feb. 17

The Heritage Series: Black in America at Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie. Artist Clayton Hamilton will host four screenings of films that analyze race systems in America – every Saturday in February

Afrofuture Fridays: Hip-Hop As Afrofuturism featuring author Maurice Broaddus on Feb. 11

For more information on events, visit explore.indyarts.org.