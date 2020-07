INDIANAPOLIS — There is no statewide mask mandate in Indiana, but four counties have implemented one. Starting tomorrow, those counties are Marion, Elkhart, Lagrange, and St. Joseph Counties.

And while there’s no order in Monroe County, the new public health order there requires businesses to post a sign at their main entrance. The signs request customers wear face coverings at the business to protect those around them.

Businesses have to post the signs by Wednesday, July 8.