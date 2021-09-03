Fairmount man killed, 4 others taken to hospital following crash on State Road 9 in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – A Fairmount man died in a Thursday night crash involving two vehicles.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 9 near State Road 28.

A semi truck was heading northbound and a 2008 Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound. Investigators said the Jeep veered left of the center line and hit the semi truck’s rear axles, causing the Jeep to go off the east side of the road and flip over.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 33-year-old Michael Collins of Fairmount, died as a result of the crash. Four other people in his vehicle, including children ages 4 and 7, were taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.