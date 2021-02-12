Faith leaders in Indy call for police reforms to address record-breaking homicide numbers

INDIANAPOLIS––Faith leaders in Indianapolis insist the city is in the middle of a public safety emergency.

On Friday, a group led by the Concerned Clergy suggested some police reforms to address the record breaking violent crime numbers over the last year.

Close to 140 of last year’s 245 homicides remain unsolved.

Faith leaders believe that illustrates a lack of trust between the community and police and insist better cooperation is the key to fixing those numbers.

“What is going on in our community is a large, large, large area of trauma that has not been addressed,” said Reverend Wayne Moore with the Baptist Minister’s Alliance.

To help heal those wounds after officers leave the scene of a crime, Reverend Moore suggests IMPD expand its chaplain program. He believes that would allow police to better assist families dealing with tragedy.

In fact, several faith leaders who took part in a group call Friday believe it’s time for the city to re-evaluate how it spends its public safety dollars, without cutting the money spent.

“This conference has nothing to do with de-funding police,” said Reverend Stephen Clay with National Action Network of Indiana.

“Our concern is reassessment, not de-funding,” said Reverend David Greene with Concerned Clergy.

Reverend Greene proposed IMPD establish an online publicly accessible homicide dashboard to share clearance rate and case updates and perhaps incentivize more officers to work in the homicide unit.

“Maybe if we reallocate dollars to homicide for more manpower, more technology, a dashboard and greater transparency, you could have greater community cooperation,” said Clay.

During the conference call, the faith leaders detailed the overwhelming impact gun violence is having on the Black community.

Last year, 184 of the 245 homicides involved Black victims. That was 75% of all the deaths, despite the Black population of the city being close to 28 percent.

In comparison, there were 43 white victims, 15 Hispanic, one Asian and two Indian victims.

“You’re dealing with the highest number of Black males murdered in the city’s history and that should give us all a moment of pause,” said Marshawn Wolley with Black Onyx Management.

The pastors also believe lower education attainment among the Black community, coupled with lower income, higher incarceration rates and higher unemployment are driving much of the violence.

They admit the solutions to those issues go way beyond law enforcement.

“If we fail to do anything about these core issues, it is very unlikely we’ll be able to cut the homicide rate,” said Greene.

Officials at the mayor’s office and IMPD did not go on camera, but sent a written statement that read:

“We continue to work with our community to ensure our outreach efforts fulfill their expectations of us, and we always appreciate the opportunity to listen to ideas from our residents. Conversations are ongoing on how to continue improving transparency and community involvement in our processes, build stronger bridges of trust with our neighbors, and make significant changes in our department to better address violent crime. We hope that by continuing to work together, we will make every Indianapolis neighborhood a safer place to live, work, and play.” – Office of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett