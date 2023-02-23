RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — More than a million candles are being recalled because they may shatter during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involved Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles. The candles were sold in round 14-ounce glass jars with Halloween and autumn themes including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candle in Jack-O-Lantern (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Magic Potion (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Mystic Fog (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Pumkin Spice (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Warm Apple Pie (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Fall Farm House (Photo//CPSC)

The candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September 2022 through November 2022.

The recall was initiated because the candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break. This poses fire and laceration risks.

The CPSC said there have been 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking. This resulted in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items along with a fire.

Anyone with the recalled candles should stop using them and contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle at 800-680-2474 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.