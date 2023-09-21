INDIANAPOLIS – ZooBoo will return to the Indianapolis Zoo to celebrate the fall season and Halloween, according to a press release sent from the Indianapolis Zoo.

Zoo guest will be able to enjoy the whimsy of Pumpkin Town along with mystifying magic tricks, creepy craft building, and even the opportunity to adopt a black kitten through Indiana Animal Care Services, among many other spooky sites.

Below are flicks from what to expect at ZooBoo:

In addition to the haunted halls of the zoo, there will also be a frightening amount of foods served up in the classic ZooBoo way. From zombie finger corn, to hocus pocus pulled pork, and potions to drink – the zoo will have every bite imaginable.

Here’s a peek of the food options below:

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a bag to collect goodies along the Trick-or-Treat trail in the Plains area of the zoo. There will also be an Adult Trick-or-Treat trail for guest ages 21 that will feature samples of beer.

The tradition will run from Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Sunday, Oct. 31 with varying times and dates listed for activities. ZooBoo is included with price of admission to the zoo. For more information on ZooBoo, please visit the zoo website here.