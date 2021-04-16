Families of FedEx workers still waiting to know if loved ones are safe

Photo from the scene of the FedEx facility shooting (Photo by Ryan Liggett)

INDIANAPOLIS– Families are still desperately waiting to hear if their loved ones are safe after a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in southwest Indianapolis.

“Not seeing him at 12:30, 1 o’clock I just panicked,” said Mary Weisert. Her husband, John, works at FedEx and she still has not been able to get a hold of him.

“We don’t know anything because they don’t allow them to take their phone in there,” Weisert said. “I must’ve called four or five times.”

Hours later, she is still unsure if her college sweetheart and husband of 49 years is okay.

“It just gets difficult because you see the hurt and pain in their eyes,” said Orlando Jordan Jr., a chaplain with the police department.

“It’s the pain of waiting and the pain of being unsure of the safety of your loved one,” Jordan Jr. said. “That is probably one of the most difficult things to see and be a part of.”

We have learned 90 percent of the workers at the FedEx location are members of the Sikh community.

The Sikh Coalition confirmed in a statement that they had lost community members in Thursday night’s shooting.

“No one is prepared for this,” said Maninder Walia, member of Sikh community. “There are no protocols for this.”

It is unclear when families will be notified if their loved ones are okay, in the hospital or if the worst has happened.

They continue to wait and hold onto any ounce of hope they can.