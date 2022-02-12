INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the families of the eight people who were killed at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last April are exploring a possible lawsuit against several entities, including FedEx.

Lawyers representing the families say they are looking over the case now and will make a decision about whether or not file in the next 30 days.

“I don’t want to have to see other people go through the same situation,” said Gary Johal, whose mom Amarjeet Johal was killed in the shooting. “Especially where there’s basically zero security to protect the lives that work there.”

Gary said his mother was killed that night as she was getting off work. He said the nearly one year she’s been gone has been “hell.”

“My life has just been put on hold. Just kind of stopped in its tracks. Especially for something that I feel like could’ve been prevented,” Johal said.

In his quest for answers, Johal contacted attorney Mel Hewitt to help find out what went wrong.

“We’re going to look into not only FedEx, just because it happened there, but we’re going to look in what happened, why did that happen and should it have happened,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt has experience taking on FedEx. He was part of a lawsuit that was filed against the company after six people were injured in a shooting at ground facility in Georgia.

“Preliminarily, it involves gathering all the records that you can gather, the public records, and then we make a decision from there,” Hewitt said. “Then if suit is filed then we’ll get records from all the entities that were involved or had anything to do with being involved.”

Hewitt emphasized that FedEx is not the only entity they’re looking in to. However, he made clear they are not exploring any alleged violations of Indiana’s “Red Flag” law as part of this effort.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to get over it. but I do want to see some change come about,” Johal said.

Johal said regardless of what happens, he would just like to get justice for his mother and try to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I know the shooter doesn’t exist anymore but that person is not the only person that should be held liable in this incident,” Johal said. “But the people that are still here that should be held liable — I wanna see them held liable.”

Hewitt said he is currently representing three families but expects more to come on board.