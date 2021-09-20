Family asks drivers to slow down, pay attention after 84-year-old cyclist killed

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An 84-year-old woman was hit and killed while riding her bike over the weekend.

“She was not your typical 84-year-old in all of the best ways,” said Paula Knight, the victim’s daughter.

Linda McCaw loved to be outside, walking, gardening or biking. On Saturday morning, she started her day just like she normally did, on the bike.

“She had several different destinations for breakfast, and she would ride her bike to breakfast nearly every morning for years and years and years,” said Knight.

Around 8:30 a.m., McCaw made it to County Road 200 South, just east of US 421. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say a driver hit and killed McCaw.

“She would be so frustrated because she felt like she had every much as bit of a right to be out on the road as anybody else,” said Knight.

Knight is McCaw’s youngest of four daughters. She knows her mom was an avid cyclist and a safe one. She was on the right side of the road and was wearing protective gear.

“She was religious about wearing her helmet. She was doing all the right things, and still it ended so poorly,” said Knight.

The area where the accident happened is a popular stretch for cyclists. Knight says her mom talked all the time about drivers going too fast and being distracted.

“She was always so frustrated that people wouldn’t slow down and wouldn’t look where they were going. So, if this is a lesson to anybody, we will be glad for that at least if somebody thinks twice,” said Knight.

Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

“As far as we understand it, it was just purely an accident and no fault on anyone’s part. Again, hypervigilance might have made a difference,” said Knight.

Knight described her mom as funny, fierce, and feisty, even at 84 years old.

“My sisters and I sure hope we can live up to her legacy,” said Knight.

This daughter is now asking every driver to be extra careful when on the road. It takes only a second for something to happen and for someone to be hurt or killed.

“Share the road. Have some respect for somebody like my mother who was so deserving of respect in so many ways,” said Knight.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Investigators are looking into the placement of the sun as a possible contributing factor.